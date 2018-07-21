Aug. 13, 1915 – July 16, 2018
A memorial Mass for Mary Margaret Banks Granger, 102, of North Bend will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 13 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th St. in North Bend, with Father Henry Rufo presiding. Private interment was held at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay.
Mary Banks Granger was born Aug. 13, 1915 in North Bend to Robert and Margaret (Fisher) Banks. She passed away July 16, 2018 in North Bend.
Her life was always entwined with the maritime history of North Bend. A favorite family photo shows Mary at age 3, under the watchful eye of her parents, christening the Ryder Hanify and sending the huge wooden hull splashing into the bay at Kruse and Banks Shipyard.
She attended North Bend High School, graduating in 1933, and went on to study business at University of Oregon. After working in San Francisco, Calif., she married Jack Granger. Together they traveled the northwest working for Sunkist’s dealer service. They endured a two-year separation during the war when Jack was in the United States Army in North Africa and Italy. In 1947, they returned to North Bend where Jack served the maritime community as the principal of Banks and Granger Marine Surveying.
For Mary, family was her most valuable endeavor and source of pride. Mary and Jack had four children. She was a woman of deep faith. She attended St. Monica grammar school and one year of high school at St. Mary’s Academy in Portland. Her parents were founding member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in North Bend, where Mary was a member her entire life. Over the years, Mary was involved in various community and youth-related organization. She particularly loved her PEO sisterhood. In her later years, she was known as a rich source of “first person” historical knowledge of wooden shipbuilding in the Coos Bay Area. With her clear memory and personal archive of photos and memorabilia from her father’s shipyard, she relished sharing her insight on local history. In 2017, Mary was recognized by the Coos County Historical Society for her “exceptional devotion to the preservation of maritime history in Coos County."
In recent years, Mary often speculated on why she was blessed with such a long life. Her short-list included a healthy diet, being surrounded by a loving family and wonderful caregivers and the superb support of Dr. Tom McAndrew and the Bay Area healthcare community……and good genes.
She is survived by her children and spouses, Robert and Julie Granger, Suzanne and Jim Graves, and John and Kate (Burrus) Granger; nine grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; and daughter, Margaret.
Memorial contributions in honor of Mary can be made to the Coos History Museum, 1210 N Front St., Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In