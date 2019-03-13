Sept. 12, 1922 - March 2, 2019
Mary Margaret (Baker) Schultz left this life March 2, 2019 and is now in the hands of her very loving Heavenly Father.
She was born Sept. 12, 1922 in a small rural farm in Orleans, Indiana. She was the only child of Harold Wright Baker and Ruth Agnes Gasoway. In 1926, the family moved to Hollywood, Calif., where her father became a barber to the movie stars of that era. She was very fortunate to be able to meet many movie icons during all the years she lived there.
In 1942, she married Robert Glen Mintle. They had two children, Jim and Linda. They divorced in 1945. She then married Jack Junior Schultz in 1947. She and Jack moved to Sherman Oaks, Calif., where they lived most of their married life.
She worked for many years in the iconic Capital Records building in Los Angeles, Calif. until the end of World War II. She cut records and did various jobs that men usually did. After the war, she took over a secretarial position. After Jack died in 1971, she moved to Logan, Utah to be closer to her daughter. After a few years, she moved again this time to Reedsport, so she could be near her son and his family. She lived there for 41 years. Luckily, her church was right next door to her apartment, so she could walk for all the services.
Her greatest love was genealogy, where she researched many years either in Salt Lake or in her local genealogy library. Even though she had very poor eyesight during those years, she managed to search many of her family members connecting them to her and assisted many other members in their searches. In 2016, she moved to St. George, Utah to live by her daughter, where the dry weather was more accommodating to her aches and pains.
She leaves her loving son, Jim and Kathy Schultz; her daughter, Linda and Van Martin; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
