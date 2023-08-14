March 3, 1934 – August 9, 2023
A memorial service for Mary Margaret Speece, 89, of Coos Bay, will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, August 25, 2023 at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay.
Mary was born March 3, 1934 in Westport, Oregon, to Ivan and Enyd Bailey. She passed away August 9, 2023 in North Bend.
Mary is survived by her three children from her marriage to Frank Whitty; Pete and Vicki Whitty, Debbie Swafford and John and Diane Whitty; grandchildren, Joshua Whitty, Ali Lancaster, Kathryn Tietz, Garrett Swafford, Ben Hogland, Christopher Whitty and Breanne Whitty; great grandchildren, Stella Lancaster, Barrett Tietz and Peyton Wilson; and her sister, Anita Conn. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Albert Bailey and Virginia Hastie.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Coos Bay Schools Community Foundation, PO Box 873, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
