Our beloved mother went to heaven at age 95, to join her husband, Rudy in heaven for Valentine’s Day, 2021.
She was born in Myrtle Point and moved to Los Angles where she met Rudy on a blind date, Valentine’s Day 1946. They were married that September. They moved to Oregon in 1953, where they bought the Sunset Market and Rudy started the Charleston Fire Department. In 1968 they bought a home on Tenmile Lake where they retired when they sold store, 1972. They moved back to Empire. Rudy died in 2003. She later moved to Brookdale in Wilsonville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dwight and Nellie Culver; brother, Everett; stepson, Rudy J. She is survived by her daughters, Sally and Mike Murray, Susan and Dennis Weehunt; grandchildren, Lissa, Wendy, Ryan and Crystal; 5 great grandchildren.
The family will hold a private service to spread her ashes with Rudy’s.
