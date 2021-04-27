April 24, 1944 – April 19, 2021
At her request, no services will be held for Mary Lou Henslee, 76, of North Bend. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Mary Lou was born on April 24, 1944 in Murfreesboro, Arkansas to John Williams and Margie (Smedley) Williams. She passed away peacefully on April 19, 2021 at her home in North Bend, surrounded by her family.
Mary Lou came to Oregon on a train when she was 2 years old and lived in a tent in a logging camp up Kentuck Inlet for a year until the family moved into North Bend where she lived the rest of her life. She met Jay Henslee at North Bend High School and they were married on November 10, 1961. Together they had two children, Craig and Shelley.
Mary Lou was a caregiver to many and she enjoyed her Franzia wine time and smoking her Tareytons 100’s. She always talked about her fun trips to Reno and time spent with her good friend Shirley Robertson.
Mary Lou is survived by her husband, Jay Henslee; son, Craig Henslee and his wife Debra; daughter, Shelley Henslee and her fiancé’ Vern; grandsons, Jason and Justin Henslee; granddaughters, Marissa Saxon and her husband Joseph, and Emily and Kaylee Henslee; sister, Anita Zanatto; sister-in-law, Karen Pruhsmeier; brother-in-law, Jim Henslee and his wife Sue; many nieces and nephews; and very special friends, Greg and Gloria Chineworth and Aaron and Kriston Collier.
Mary Lou’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice for the care and comfort they provided to her and the family. Donations may be made in her name to South Coast Hospice, 1620 Thompson Road, Coos Bay, Oregon 97420 or to St. Jude. Online condolences may be made at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In