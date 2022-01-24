May 2, 1935 – January 18, 2022
On January 18, 2022, Mary Lou Carlton was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was 86 years old. Born in Riverton, Oregon on May 2, 1935, she remained a resident of Coos County her whole life. She also lived in Remote, Bridge, Coquille, North Bend and Coos Bay, Oregon. She retired from the Coos County School District.
Mary is survived by her husband, Don Carlton; sister, Vettia Maggard; four sons and their wife’s, Rick & Ruth, Randy & Michelle, Rod & Laurie, Rus & Elma Brown; fourteen grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Her deep love and passion for life and others will continue to live on in each of them.
Her favorite pastimes were cooking, gardening, painting, beachcombing, hunting mule deer in Eastern Oregon, and spending time with her family. Faith and family were the center of her life. The family is planning a Life Celebration to honor her life and legacy later this year. Walk gracefully with the Lord until we meet again.
She will be laid to rest at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens in Coquille.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
