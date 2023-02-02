Mary LaVerne Thiess

March 29, 1935 – January 8, 2023
Mary LaVerne (O’Neal) Thiess died from dementia complications on January 8, 2023, at Boone Ridge Senior Living Community in Salem, Oregon. She was born March 29, 1935 to James William and Dorrit Packard (Clark) O’Neal in Honolulu, Hawaii. Her parents were educators in Hawaii and the family lived on all of the islands during her lifetime. Her father was a school principal and superintendent for forty years and mother was a kindergarten teacher for over 25 years.
After the attack on Pearl Harbor, she, her brother, Jim and mother were sent by troop ship to San Diego for safety reasons. They returned to their Honolulu home 22 months later. Vernie attended schools on Kauai through her junior year in high school. In the summer of 1952, her family moved back to Honolulu, where Vernie would attend and graduate from Roosevelt High School in 1953.
In the fall of 1953, she enrolled in Whittier College in Los Angeles. The next year she transferred to Southern Oregon College in Ashland, Oregon, where she majored in elementary education and received a BA degree in 1958. In the spring of 1955, she met Ray Thiess, a secondary science education major on campus. On June 25, 1957, Vernie and Ray were married at the Central Union Church in Honolulu.
They began their respective teaching careers in the Coos Bay School District, where she taught six years at Milner Crest Elementary. There she developed recognition for teaching first graders, including teaching the hula. Ray taught science and coached at Marshfield High School for twelve years. On June 25, 1961 son, Jim was born and on December 24, 1964 son, Tom was born, both in Coos Bay. She left teaching when Tom was born. In 1961-1962, she spent the year raising Jim while Ray earned a Master Teacher of Science Teaching degree at the University of Pennsylvania. They returned to their respective school teaching jobs in Coos Bay, Oregon in 1962.
August, 1970 they moved to the Keizer area where they bought a house. She enjoyed making that house into a true home. Ray went to work at the Oregon Department of Education. Vernie organized all the home activities while raising the boys. In 1981, Vernie went back to work as a test proctor at Chemeketa Community College. She worked (1981-1996) there until her retirement.
Vernie was a gifted knitter and made over 450 sweaters, hats, and Christmas socks. Many of the sweaters were for young children. Most of her creations were donated to the CASA program in Salem over a 52 year span. Vernie enjoyed rides to the Oregon coast and around the Willamette Valley. She always enjoyed listening to Hawaiian music. She had a close group of lady friends that played Bunco for many years. She was fortunate to have friends/neighbors, Judy Fislar, Maria Helme and Marion Newton for over 50 years.
Vernie and Ray enjoyed their annual three week Hawaiian “homecoming” stay each year at the Ko Olina Beach Club. Travel took Vernie and Ray to New Zealand, Australia, Panama Canal Cruise, Alaska Cruise, Turkey/Greece, European boat trip across Europe and finally a Trans-Canada rail trip to Toronto/Niagara Falls from Vancouver, B.C. During their 65 year marriage they returned no less than thirty times to her beloved Hawaii.
Her spirit lives on and is survived by her sons, James William Thiess and Thomas Michael Thiess; husband, Raymond Earl Thiess; she is “Tutu” to grandson, Blake (Hannah) Thiess and granddaughter, Lauren Elizabeth aka Doonie (Pat) Mulligan; great grandchildren, Brennan and Lilah Mulligan and Ethan Thiess. Others are cousins, Becky Egger, Eleanor Purdy and Rosalyn Fisher. Her brother, James and wife, Margo gave her nephews, Michael and David. Nieces by sister-in-law, Norma Jean Vinson include: Debbie, Lisa, Diane, Nikki. Brother-in-law, Edwin Thiess and wife, Penny gave her nieces, Laurie and Karen.
Vernie was preceded in death by her parents, James William O’Neal and Dorrit Clark O’Neal; and brother, James Michael O’Neal and his wife, Margo.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hed-fh.com for the Thiess family.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In