Oct. 3, 1924 - Sept. 3, 2018
Mary Kent passed away at her residence at Quail Run in Albany, the evening of Sept. 3, 2018.
She was born Oct. 3, 1924 in Barnsdall, Osage County, Okla.
Mary was a long-time resident of Reedsport, and lived in the Albany area the last 20 years of her life.
Mary was active in Eastern Star, Three Links, and in many crafts with her grandchildren. During World War II, she served in the U.S. Navy as a petty officer x-ray technician.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Kent Jr., who passed away in 1999; and her son, Bruce, who passed away in 2012.
Mary is survived by sons; Kenneth and Richard; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
Leave a loving comment on the online obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In