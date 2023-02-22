September 1, 1937 – February 13, 2023
Mary Kathryn (Gates) Bennette, age 85, entered Heaven on February 13, 2023 in Grants Pass, Oregon. She was born in Boise, Idaho on September 1, 1937 to Ralph T. Gates and Lily M. (Webb) Gates.
Mary graduated high school at the age of 16 in Dunsmuir, California and later went on to attend college in Redding, California. Her passions in life included cooking, fishing, canning, vegetable gardens, and growing flowers. Most of all, she loved her family, which included her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her fur babies, Tressy and Gracy. Her greatest love was for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Mary lived most of her life in the Coos Bay, Oregon area before moving to Sutherlin and finally settling in Grants Pass. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Bennette of Grants Pass; her sister, Bunny Macintosh of Las Vegas, Nevada; her daughters, Christy Stragey (Mike) and Sherry Perry (Ed); grandchildren, Andy Perry and Shraya Rhoads; and six great grandchildren all of the Sacramento, California area.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph T. Gates and Lily M. Gates; her brothers, Kenneth Gates and David Barker; and her sisters, Carolyn Farnum of Coos Bay, OR and Louise Sanchez of Dallas, OR.
At Mary's request, no services will be held. She will forever be remembered in our hearts and never forgotten.
