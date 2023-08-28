Mary Jayne Herold

March 16, 1939 – July 30, 2023
Mary Jayne was born on March 16, 1939, to Claude and Ora May Brewster of Coquille. She died on July 30, 2023, in Coos Bay, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
With the exception of a short time in Bend, Mary Jayne lived her entire life in Coos County. She graduated from Coquille High School in 1957 and attended class reunions for more than 50 years. She married Claude Herold in 1957, and they were together 53 years until his death in 2010.
Mary Jayne was also preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Ora May Brewster; brother, Jim Brewster; and sister, Jeanne King. She is survived by her children, Kathy Childers (Dave), of Prineville, Karry Brown (Ed), of O’Brien, David Herold (Cathy), of Coos Bay, Richard Herold (Cristie), of Colorado Springs, CO, and her stepson, Mike Perry (Sue), of St. Anthony, MN.
Claude and Mary Jayne lived for 31 years at their beloved home in Coaledo and treasured family holiday gatherings and spending time with their 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. They loved to travel, especially spending time at campgrounds in their truck and trailer.
Mary Jayne’s life revolved around loving her family and serving others. She worked over the years as a home health care provider, a nurse at Bay Area Hospital, and in countless volunteer roles in church and community. She will always be legendary for her decorating, cooking, gardens, and her love of the outdoors. She was “grandma” to any children who crossed her path, no matter what the context was.
Her family will be gathering for a private graveside service.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In