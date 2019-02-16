Mary Jane (Jackson) Hansen

Jan. 7, 1924 – Feb. 6, 2019
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mary Jane Hansen, 95, of North Bend, will be held and announced later this summer in North Bend.
Mary was born Jan. 7, 1924 in Portland, the youngest child of Chester Jackson and Mary Grace (Underwood) Jackson. She passed away peacefully Feb. 6, 2019, at her home in North Bend.
Mary was married for 60 years to Herbert “Herb” Holger Hansen and lived nearly all of her adult life in rural Coos County. Mary worked as an aircraft riveter at Columbia Aircraft in Portland before joining the Women Marines during World War II. She served until war’s end at which time she returned to North Bend and met Herb, when they both worked at the local Safeway.
Mary was well-read, intelligent, witty, calm, had a great sense of humor and shared many interesting stories. Both politically aware and knowledgeable until her death, she enjoyed stimulating discussions with her nephew, Dennis Johnston and our “brother by another mother”, Ross Lorenzo. Her favorite activities in life were interacting with family, reading, cooking, caring for her cats and feeding the birds. She was everybody’s Mom, treating family, friends and strangers with unconditional kindness and respect.
Mary is survived by beloved daughters, Robin Hansen of North Bend, Cathy Sevier and her husband, Jim of Vancouver, Wash., Claudia Wagoner and her husband, Gordon of Edmond, Okla., and Judy Lampert and her husband, Barry of Molalla; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; nieces, Sandra Derlacki and her husband, Dave of Corvallis, Susan Roberts of Canby, and Wren Wolf (formerly known as Karen Jackson) of Olympia, Wash.; and nephews, Dennis Johnston and his wife, Karen of Eugene, Clair Hansen of North Bend, Cliff Hansen of Roseburg, Harold Hansen and his wife, Pat of Vancouver, Wash., and Ross Lorenzo and his wife, Sherill of North Bend.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Mary Jackson; husband, Herb Hansen; sister, Altheda “June” Johnston; brother, Max Herbert Jackson; niece, Sally Johnston Rood; and nephew, Carl Hansen.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Mary’s name to The North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend, Oregon 97459 or to South Coast Hospice, 1620 Thompson Road, Coos Bay, Oregon 97420.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In