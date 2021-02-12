January 10, 1926 – February 6, 2021
Mary Evangeline (Slonecker) Frye was born on January 10, 1926 to Ned E. Slonecker and Nellie E. (Larsen) Slonecker in Florence, Oregon. She died on February 6, 2021 in Coos Bay.
Mary married her high school sweetheart, Elmo Frye, when he returned from naval duty in the South Pacific after World War II. They were married on April 20, 1947 in Powers at the Open Bible Church.
She attended Powers Elementary, Powers Junior High and Powers High School graduating in 1943. She was a staunch supporter of the Powers Cruisers attending all football and basketball games that was possible and traveling to many away games! You could always see our mom in the stands and at the home games, our dad running the clock.
Mary lived most of her life in Powers, but did reside in North Bend for several years where she worked for Ocean Terminals. After retiring she moved back to Powers where she made Grandpa Leo’s little house so darn cute. One of her favorite hobbies was gardening and she did have what she called an “English Garden”. Mary would work endlessly in that little garden. She, also enjoyed puzzles whether it was crossword or jigsaw puzzles, reading numerous books, listening to the “Big Bands” or Englebert Humperdink, sewing little quilts for grandkids, and watching her favorite TV show, Jeopardy.
Mary was a Powers Lioness for 25 years, always volunteering her time to be on committees or serve as an officer.
She also enjoyed hunting. She and our dad would always take their camp trailer and head over to Mule Creek and camp for a few days. A lot of times she was successful in getting her buck!
Mary and Elmo raised their three daughters in Powers who survive her. They are: Darlene Griffith and husband, Mick of Powers, Debbie Hamilton and husband, Hugh of North Bend, Stacy Blackburn and husband, Randy of Coos Bay. Also her much loved grandchildren, Mark Griffith and wife, Tammy of Rogue River, Michelle Morgan and husband, Jamie of Prineville, Michael Griffith and wife, Amanda of Salem, Joshua Johnston and wife, Dalyn of Port Angeles, Washington, Amber Ledford and husband, Justin of Aloha, Lisa Roberts and husband, Gary of Coos Bay and Justin Blackburn of Coos Bay; great grandchildren, Raylee and Lanee Griffith, Kylee, Kelsee and Keera Morgan, Grace Griffith, Ashley LaBarre, Aliyah and Leland Johnston, Chase and Chloe Ledford, and Claire and Olivia Roberts; great-great grandchildren, Braylee and Uriah Lamance and a baby girl Griffith, who will be born in April.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Powers Lioness Club, PO Box 6, Powers, OR 97466; Powers Scholarship Fund, PO Box 565, Powers, OR 97466 or to a charity of choice.
Services for Mary will be at a later time.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service, Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
