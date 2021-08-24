Mary Ellen Allen

February 18, 1954 – August 18, 2021
You never said I'm leaving
You never said goodbye.
You were gone before I knew it,
And only God knew why.
A million times I needed you,
A million times I cried.
If love alone could have saved you,
You never would have died.
In life I loved you dearly,
In death I love you still.
In my heart you hold a place,
That no one could ever fill.
It broke my heart to lose you,
But you didn't go alone
For part of me went with you,
The day God took you home.
Survived by her sisters, Ruth Jones and Dorthy Lisby; brothers, Bobby and Freddy Roach; daughter, Patricia Diaz; granddaughters, Esperansa and Lus; grandsons, Salvador Jr. and Cristian; great-granddaughter, Marina; great-grandsons, Jayden and Andrew Joe.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
