August 26, 1934 – July 29, 2023
Mary Ella Steele-Nelson went to be with her lord and savior July 29, 2023 after many years of battling health issues; joining husband, Tom of 49 years.
Mary was born August 26, 1934 to Clay and Sarah Byers in Riverton, Oregon. Growing up on her families farms beside her seven siblings. Times were simple; the importance of family, faith and hard work became her core.
She met the love of her life, Thomas Steele Sr. in 1951. The two were married in 1952 and began to grow their family having seven children. Being a military wife and loving mother she created a home wherever Tom's military service called. After many relocations they returned to Oregon to raise their children and put down roots.
Mary was very creative and artistic by nature and decided to take a cake decorating class and immediately learned she had a very unique talent which developed into her life-long career. With hard work and hands on learning she grew her gift into a bakery. Tom and Mary opened a bakery in Bandon and North Bend. Her cakes were elegant and will be remembered by many. After retiring she continued to her passion for baking spreading love, one cake at a time.
In her early 30's she was diagnosed with and overcame her battle with cancer. She always said her strong faith carried her through. At the age of 12 she gave her heart to the Lord. Over the years she endured many struggles and trials always leaning on God to get her through. Faithfully she attended church to grow her relationship with God; sharing her musical talent singing and playing piano for her congregation.
In August 2001 she lost the love of her life, Tom. Family and faith helped her rebuild her life. A few years later she met and married her companion, Leroy Nelson. The two shared many years of traveling with the Antique Car Club, picnicking, attending Hauser Community Church and enjoying all the little things in life. She was a member of the church for almost 60 years.
In June 2018 Leroy passed away. Even with all her struggles she continued to be selfless and always found a way to care for those she loved. She was someone who would give you the shirt off her back if it helped. You could count on her for every moment in life for a listening ear, words of wisdom and always to make you smile.
Her life was filled with laughs, tears, singing, dancing and so much more. No words can express the impact she made on this world. Her faith never wavered and gave her the strength to be the backbone for her family.
Preceded in death by her dad, Clay Byers; mother, Sarah Byers; sisters, Clarica and Margaret; brother, Clay Jr (aka Sonny) who held a very special place in her heart; love of her life, Thomas Steele Sr.; and companion, Leroy Nelson.
Survived by brothers, Raymond, Chuck, and Glen Byers; children and spouses, Carola Jensen, Cathy and Doyle Hall, Tom Jr. and Debbie Steele, Mike and Diane Steele, Mary and Bob Hines; John Steele, and Danny and Molly Steele; grandchildren, Doyle Jr., Stacey, Mindy, Sara, Andrea, Ryan, Cody, Wendy, Myka, Krystal, Jessica, Jenae, Courtney, Tucker, Ashley, Danny Jr. and Brody; many many beloved great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild on the way.
Mary will be missed by many and never forgotten. Her inner beauty nurtured hearts of all walks of life to become more loving, understanding, full of forgiveness while her witty sense of humor kept everything light hearted.
"I want my family to know they are loved not just on this day but every day. Have faith and God will carry you through" -Mary Steele-Nelson
