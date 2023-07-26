A celebration of life for Mary Christina "Tina" Jones, 70, of Coos Bay, who passed away July 9, 2023 in Coos Bay, will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, August 5, 2023 at the Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay.

