May 6, 1942 - June 2, 2019

A celebration of the life of Bandon resident, Mary Carter, will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, June 15, at the Langlois Community Church.

Mary was born May 6, 1942 in Culver City, Calif., the daughter of Paul and Mildred Bole. She died June 2, 2019 in Bandon.

Mary was raised and educated in Culver City. She married Cloyce Carter Jan. 28, 1961. She was a volunteer with the Garden Railroad in Pomona a member of the CB Cruisers and loved her crafts.

She is survived by her husband, Cloyce; daughters, Dianna and Cynthia; son, Cloyce Jr; sister, Martha; 11 grandchildrenl; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, David; sister, Millie; brother, Paul; and grandchildren, Jeremy and Jason.

Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.

