May 5, 1920 - Sept. 10, 2018
A memorial service will be held for Mary "Beth" Hurlocker at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Covenant United Methodist Church in Reedsport. She passed away Sept. 10, 2018, in her home of 64 years, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born May 5, 1920, in Portland, to Leigh Richard and Iva May Carpenter. Beth grew up in Forest Grove, where she graduated from both high school and Pacific University. She then went on to Scarritt College in Nashville, Tennessee, where she achieved a Master’s degree in Christian education.
Her devotion to the Methodist Church and religious education took her to the Wesley Foundation in Eugene, where in 1945 she met and fell in love with Sergeant Paul Hurlocker. She followed him to Colorado to get married. Then they lived in Corvallis, Eugene and Coos Bay before settling into their home on Greenwood Ave., in Reedsport.
As she raised a large family, she worked as a bookkeeper and participated as a stalwart member of the Gardiner Methodist Church. Along with her musical contributions to the church, she advocated for using the power of nature’s creation to inspire an understanding of God. As such, she supported the Oregon Idaho Methodist Church conference’s summer camp programs, in particular the Methodist Church Camp at Loon Lake that she helped establish.
After retirement, she and Paul enjoyed hosting visitors for many Julys at the Wallowa Lake Church Camp. Also in these later years, she enjoyed tutoring at the high school and serving the “youngsters” lunch at the Senior Center, well past her 90th Birthday.
Beth was a woman of great faith in God, in family, and in people of all backgrounds.
Beth is survived by her sister, Janet Gannatal; five children, Susan Sarbacker and Tom, Sanford Hurlocker and Beth Ann, Paula Beck and Bill, Charles Hurlocker and Lori, and Katie Carpenter; and a devoted circle of nieces and nephews who warmed her days. All told, she enjoyed the company of 25 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren, as well as 5 great-great-grandchildren
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Paul; her oldest daughter, Pamela Trainor; her brother, Richard Carpenter; and sister, Luana Myers.
The family asks that instead of flowers, please make contributions to the United Methodist Church Camping program or South Coast Hospice.
