August 14, 1922 – October 25, 2020
A funeral Mass for Mary B. Lalic, 98, of Bandon will be held at 10 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. A recitation of the rosary will proceed the Mass at 9:30 am. A grave side service will be held following the Mass at the Holy Trinity Caltholic Cemetery, north end of Harem Ave. in Bandon. Seating is limited please call Holy Trinity Catholic Church at 541-329-0697 Tuesday, Thursday, or Friday between 9:30 am – 3 pm to reserve a seat.
Mary was born August 14, 1922 in Delmont, PA. The daughter of Michael Bizon and Ernestina (Suchter) Bizon. She died October 25, 2020 at Southern Coos Hospital.
She was raised in Greensburh, PA. The youngest of 5 children. She Graduated High school in 1940 and had various jobs. In 1943 working at Westinghouse, she met the love of her life Guy D. Lalic and on November 17, 1945 they married at the Church of Our Lady of Grace in Hoboken, NJ, with only her Mom and best friend in attendance.
They settled in Skyville, MD and she worked for the social security office in Baltimore, MD. Promoting to GS 11. She retired in 1983.
They moved to Bandon on November 17. 1994 where she remained active with her gardening and growing her award winning gladiolus. She became known as the gladiolus lady in Bandon, blessing many with her flowers.
She loved playing bridge and always looked forward to the time with her many friends at the bridge club. She truly loved everyone she met.
Mary is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and very close and dear friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com
