Mary Ann Olga Royer McCullough Hartshorn
January 9, 1940 - December 27, 2019
Mary Ann Olga Royer McCullough Hartshorn, born Jan. 9, 1940 in Myrtle Point Oregon, went home to be with the Lord Dec. 27, 2019 in Everett Wash.
You have free articles remaining.
Mary Ann was born to John Thomas and Olga Freda (Lange) Royer, joining her big brother Ervin. They were always close as brother and sister, singing at church together as little children. The family farmed until their house was destroyed in the bad winter of 1955-1956, after which they moved to a house in town. Mary Ann attended Myrtle Point schools and graduated in 1958 from MPHS. She was active in band playing clarinet, in 4H and sewing, and in Rainbow Girls. In 1958 she married Nelson McCullough and moved to Norfolk, Va. Her son, Charles, was born there in 1959, her daughter Teresa was born in MP in 1960, and her daughter Colleen was born in MP in 1962.
She started college in 1962 at SWOCC, studying secretarial science courses. Tom and Olga loved having the grandkids so close in their lives. They celebrated each holiday with lots of sweets, chips, and laughter! In 1964 she met the love of her life, Warren Hartshorn, and they were married Dec. 19, 1964 in Myrtle Point. They moved to Brookings where Warren worked for West Coast Telephone Company. A transfer to Forest Grove Ore., found them in the city. Bridget was born to Warren and Mary Ann in 1967. Erv and his family lived in McMinnville so the brother and sister had celebration times together. Her dad Tom died in 1966, and her mother Olga passed away in 1987. Warren and Mary Ann transferred to Gresham Ore., but were still close enough for family celebrations. Mary Ann began work at GTE telephone in 1976 and continued until she retired in 2004. The family lived in Oregon, Idaho and Washington. They ended up in Marysville Wash., in the 1990s after living in Puyallup, and spent their retirement years there, watching their grandchildren grow and come to Grandma and Grandpa’s for celebrations with lots of sweets, chips, and laughter.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Warren; her four children, Chuck and wife Renee, Teresa and husband Kevin Puterbaugh, Colleen and husband Greg Eik, Bridget and husband Jason Whittaker. She had 16 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and so many friends. She was a super craftsperson; sewing, knitting, and crocheting tirelessly even in the hospital where she was being treated for lymphoma. She loved making things for her family, calling to check up on all of us and she will be dearly missed by all. Rest in Peace, dear one. Interment will be at Dora Cemetery at a date yet to be determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In