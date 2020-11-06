December 22, 1934 – October 31, 2020
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Mary Agnes Korchak, 87, of North Bend, at 12:00 pm, Friday, November 13, 2020 at St. Monica Catholic Church, 357 S. 6th St, Coos Bay. Father Robert Wolf will be the celebrant. Interment will follow at Ocean View Memory Gardens under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary.
Mary was born December 22, 1934 in New York, New York. The daughter of George and Mary Ida (Ansley) Reynolds. She passed away October 31, 2020 in North Bend. Mary was raised and educated in Queens, New York. She met Michael J. Korchak and they were married on October 4, 1958 in Brooklyn. They made their home in Woodside, New York and later moved to Dingman's Ferry, Pennsylvania. Mary was a clerical worker in several offices and also worked as a caregiver.
Mike and Mary moved to Coos Bay in 1987 and busied themselves in the community. She was a volunteer at the Ecumenical Food Cupboard for 17 years. She was also an active volunteer and member at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in North Bend and later at St. Monica in Coos Bay. She was a helper at the chapel at Baycrest for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike, in 2010. She later met Robert A. Boyle at church and they were married in 2014. He passed away in 2017. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Helen Smith.
Mary is survived by her godson, Isaac Robb of Cleveland, Ohio; her cousin, Arthur and Barbara Christman of Johnstown, New York; and a host of friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In