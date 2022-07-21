March 21, 1935 – June 29, 2022
Marvin V. Hankins passed away June 29, 2022 in Sparks, Nevada. Marvin was born March 21, 1935 in Bell, California to parents, Vernon and Ruth Hankins.
Marvin was a Boatswain’s Mate on the USS Hector, and USS Jason in the United States Navy. He attended ship reunions in Las Vegas, Nevada and Branson, Missouri. Employed many years by Union Oil in Portland, Oregon and retired from Borden Chemical in Springfield, Oregon.
After retiring Marvin and Jerene enjoyed trips to Coos Bay and North Bend, the east coast Tennessee, Hawaii, Canada and Mexico. In 2018 they moved to Sparks, Nevada for excellent care at the Reno Veterans Administration.
Marvin V. Hankins leaves behind his wife, Jerene (Button) Hankins; their daughters, Julie L. Harrison and Kathryn K. Hankins; 3 grandsons; 4 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Ruth Hankins; sisters, Bonnie Belden and Rilley Vandorn.
There will be no services. He will be laid to rest at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, Nevada.
