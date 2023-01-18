November 17, 1935 – January 14, 2023
Marvin Ray Manes was born on November 17, 1935, in Stites, Idaho, and passed away on January 14, 2023, in Centralia, Washington, from complications of pneumonia at age 87.
He is survived by his wife, Carol, of 68 years and four children. William and his wife, Sue from Winlock, Washington and daughter, Teena from Kuai, Hawaii. A son, Allen and his wife, Sheila, from Salkum, Washington; a daughter, Pamie Bolt and husband, Bryan of Beaverton, Oregon; and a sister, of Blaine Washington. He and Carol shared four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marvin graduated from Stites, Idaho, in 1953, and in 1954 he married Carol Baker in Clarkston, Washington. He and Carol lived in the Clearwater, Idaho area until 1959, then moved to Bandon, Oregon, where they raised their family.
Marvin was a hard-working man with a great sense of humor. He greatly loved his family and enjoyed the time they spent together.
Marvin worked for the Rogge Lumber Company for 21 years and held the Head Sawyer position. For the first four years after leaving the sawmill, he owned log trucks; from there, he and Carol bought cranberry bogs and, for 27 years,raised berries for Ocean Spray.
Marvin and Carol were owners of the Style Shop in Bandon for 11 years, and during that time, they built Marv's Men's Wear.
Marvin loved to travel, and because of that, he learned to fly in North Bend at Coos Aviation. He later acquired three different planes and loved to fly.
In 2004 Marvin and Carol sold the cranberry bogs and relocated to Ocean Shores, Washington, to be closer to family. They stayed in Ocean Shores for 11 years, then moved to Centralia, Washington for better weather.
Marvin had his hobbies over the years, like fishing, hunting, flying, and traveling. If one presented itself, he was never known to turn down a good Cribbage game. But the most important pastime for Marvin was spending time with family.
