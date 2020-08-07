Marvin Lee Stemmerman
July 13, 1932 – August 1, 2020
Marvin Lee Stemmerman, 88, of Coos Bay, passed away Saturday August 1, 2020 in North Bend. He was born up the river in Allegany, on July 13, 1932, to George and Jane Stemmerman.
He was preceded in death by his brother and sister Leroy and Cleone. He traveled to school on the river boat “The Welcome” while attending Coos River School and then later Marshfield High School and graduating in 1950.
While being a “sleeper” at local fire halls, including Empire and Coos Bay, he met his wife Dolores “Dory” Laverne Caroland. They were married 49 years and had two children, Thomas and Virgil. Later in life he married Ruby Cossette.
Marvin loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing trips with his family. In retirement, they enjoyed traveling in their RV across the country playing golf. While home he attended Shoreline Community Church, as well as later attending sporting events of his grandchildren. Prior to his death, Marvin spent most of his time driving up Coos River reminiscing about family history and his childhood summers up the river.
He is survived by his sons, Thomas (Sherry) Stemmerman, and Virgil (Melody) Stemmerman; grandchildren, Colby (Debbie) Stemmerman, Thomas (Rene) Stemmerman, Mindie (Richard) Wilson, Timothy (Jenny) Stemmerman, Corey Stemmerman; great grandchildren, Gage, Danner, Cody, Corbin; stepchildren, Mark (Teresa) Cossette, Deana (Smokey) Reynolds and their many children and grandchildren.
A gathering of family will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541-267-4216
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In