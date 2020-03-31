Martin Paul Keller
August 27, 1968 - March 14, 2020
After a heroic battle following a surgery to repair his heart valve, Martin Paul Keller, 51, of Bandon, tragically passed away the morning of March 14, 2020. Martin was born Aug. 27, 1968 in San Diego, Calif., to Michael Paul Keller and Sandra Lee Keller.
Martin is survived by his three children, Kassandra Rae Keller, Maggie Jean Keller, and Rosie Raelee Keller; three older brothers, Michael Wade Keller (Traci Keller), Matthew Warren Keller, and Mark Patrick Keller (Katrina Keller); niece, Allyson Maureen Keller; nephew, Nicholas Mark Keller; and granddaughter Hudsyn Rae Cagley. Martin is also survived by the mothers of his three daughters, Shelly J. Dickson (Kassandra), and Chastity Rae Keller (Maggie and Rosie), as well as numerous aunts and uncles that Martin loved.
Martin attended Bandon High School and graduated in 1987. Martin was an entrepreneur and an artist, first opening a local restaurant in Bandon, Brewed Awakenings in 2010, and more recently, Pacific Coast Myrtlewood, where he honed his woodworking skills, and made beautiful wood art. Martin’s hobbies included beach-combing for agates, taking his daughters and the family dog Sissy to the Elk River, and his various wood crafts.
Martin proudly attended his daughter’s sporting events and could always be heard from the stands cheering them on to play hard. Martin loved his life, his family and staying active. He was tenacious, and understood the risks associated with the complicated surgery; he accepted those risks for himself and his family. We are forever grateful for the time and memories we shared with Martin. We will deeply miss our father, our brother, our uncle, and grandfather.
