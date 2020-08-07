October 13, 1956 – August 4, 2020
Martin James Filkas was born October 13, 1956, and cancer took him August 4, 2020. Marty was an extraordinary musician, songwriter, construction worker, and friend. He was a member of a large and loving family from the Waukegan, Illinois area.
He is left behind by his Aunt Christine; two brothers, Alan and Patrick; sister, Janice; sister-in-law, Ginger; several thoughtful cousins, nieces and nephews; his partner for 23 years, Barbara Ellen; his many musical buddies, especially Renee and Debbie (Evie); and numerous lifelong friends from Chicago, Southern California, Nashville, and recently Coos Bay where he moved five years ago.
Marty was a quirky guy with a heart of gold. If a roof leaked he’d put a new one on. If someone needed a smile, he’d give you a huge grin along with a steaming plate of his special BBQ ribs. If someone needed a song, he’d write you one. His favorite Charity is Saint Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
His ashes will be scattered for the ocean to take. It will never take his memory. Share thoughts to Barbara.ellen@comcast.net. His website, “La Cumbre Music Group – that's what songs are for.” is still active. A song or two may help mend a broken heart.
We love you Marty, the guitar-playing man.
