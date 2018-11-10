Nov. 26, 1921 – Nov. 6, 2018
A family service will be held for Martha W. Moehl, 96, at a later date. She died Nov. 6, 2018 in Sublimity.
She was born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri and attended Iowa State University where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in entomology. She married her husband, Richard Moehl June 8, 1944 in Raleigh, N.C. Richard preceded her in death May 24 of this year. They were married for 74 years. In 1948, Richard and Martha moved to Klamath Falls, then lived in Coos Bay for approximately 45 years until moving to Stayton in 2007.
Martha enjoyed her time in Coos Bay and was actively involved in the community, serving on numerous boards and councils. She worked as a laboratory technician at the local hospital, and later as a biology laboratory instructor at Southwest Oregon Community College. Martha was a member of the P.E.O. and Progress Club. She loved Bridge and was avid about playing regularly. Martha also enjoyed gardening and flowers as well as oil and watercolor painting. She was a member of Christ the King Episcopal Church in Stayton.
Martha is survived by her sons, Thomas and Linda Moehl of Turner, and James and Christine Moehl of Bend; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Moehl; and daughter, Mary Gates.
Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
