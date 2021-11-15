October 15, 1925 – November 3, 2021
Martha Bechtel Seip Butler was born October 15, 1925 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. Her parents were Mary Ruth Bechtel and William Seip, PhD. Martha died in her sleep on November 3, 2021 in Pinecrest, Florida.
She is survived by her two beloved children, Christian Bauer, M.D. and Susanna Mendizabel, M.D.; grandchildren, Andrea Bauer Banta, CRNA, Christoper Bauer, M.D., Rebeca Mendizabal and Cristina Mendizabal; as well as four great grandchildren.
Martha spent the last 14 years of her rich, wonderful life living in Pinecrest, Florida. This followed life in Oregon, Colombia and Pennsylvania, where she received a B.A. from Ursinus College in Collegeville. She excelled as an entrepreneur, starting the first craft and antique store in Bogota, Colombia, traveling the country to find unique crafts made by local artisans. In Charleston, Oregon, she ventured into real estate developing residential and commercial properties. Her philanthropy was instrumental in the building of the Coos History Museum.
Martha married Carlos J. Bauer and moved to Bogota, Colombia in 1048, where Chris and Susi were born and raised. They both went on to careers as medical doctors; Chris practicing in Miami, Florida and Susi in Texas and Miami. Carlos died when the children were quite young. After Carlos’ untimely death, Martha married John W. Butler, PhD, a petroleum engineer, in Bogota in 1968. John had roots in Oregon where they moved in 1986. John passed away 10 years later.
Martha was active in P.E.O., a philanthropic, educational organization. She participated in its valuable work in Oregon and Miami helping young women further their education.
Some of Martha’s favorite pastimes were writing short stories and traveling, which she got to do extensively.
Martha will always be remembered for her charm, wit, grace and generosity. She will be missed by those who had the pleasure of knowing her.
