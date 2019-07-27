Aug. 11, 1962 – July 21, 2019
In loving memory of our dear sweet sister, Marta Ann Jakovac. A light has gone out, a light that burned deep and resonant, that belied an exterior that bore the ravages of a hard life. Even so, her inner beauty shown through her hardy laugh, her self-deprecating humor, her natural sweetness.
Marta was a cute, rough and tumble child with thick Buster Brown bangs, who grew up having to assert her independence in her familial role as the youngest child. Marta enjoyed athletic competitions, lettering in track and field, as a long-distance runner. Marta was known for her tenacity, her deep compassion for the under-dog, and her love for laughter and family. Marta never shied away from the truth; loyalty and honesty were of her highest values.
She grew into a very pretty young woman, who brought a son into the world, Nicholas, whom she loved with every fiber of her being. He is an example of many of her characteristics.
She will be remembered as a sweet and kind person who had much love to give. She had a generous spirit and always remembered birthdays and the holidays and sent heart felt sentiments every year to her beloved brothers and sisters and other family members.
Through all the travails that she endured she managed to keep her sense of humor and loved socializing with her friends. She was, and always remains in our hearts, our beautiful baby sister.
The family would like to thank everyone for the warm kind and loving words during their grief.
There will be a private ceremony to celebrate Marta’s life.
Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay, under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
