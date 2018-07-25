Oct. 6, 1935 – July 9, 2018
A celebration of life will be held for Marlene Louise Kaufmann, of Reedsport, from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 4, at the Kaufmann family home, 650 Evergreen Loop. She passed away Monday, July 9, 2018.
She was born Oct. 6, 1935 in North Bend, to Ludwig and Nellie Bachmeier. She lived her entire life in Reedsport, attending Reedsport schools, and working as a telephone operator after graduation. She married Gerhardt Kaufmann Nov. 27, 1954 and enjoyed raising their three children.
She is survived by her husband, Gerhardt; their children, Lori and Rick Miska, Diane and John Novak, and Michael and Becki Kaufmann; her sister, Julia and Steve Riley; nine grandchildren, Gary, Christy, Jeremy, Gunnar, Garrett, and Griffin; and three great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Payton, and Elliott.
