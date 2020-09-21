February 26, 1946 – September 14, 2020
A graveside service for Marlene Joyce Nelson Fellows, 74, of Coos Bay will be held at 3:00 pm, Friday, September 25, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay, with Pastor Tim Young of Skyline Baptist Church in North Bend, officiating.
Marlene was born February 26, 1946 in Pendleton, Oregon to Leonard Nelson and lone Conley. She passed away September 14, 2020 at 3:10 PM of lung cancer, despite having never smoked.
Marlene married Gary Lee Fellows June 27, 1964 and they were married for 56 years. She was a homemaker, seamstress, mother, and grandmother for the family. For a number of years she enjoyed travelling in a motor home with Gary all over the southwest. Marlene was a Catholic, although she had not practiced in several years, she still believed.
She is survived by her husband, Gary; two beautiful children, Coleen, and Kevin; and 5 grandchildren, Barry, Heidi, Cassandra, Whitney, and Emma. Barry gave her 3 great-grandchildren, Serenity, Tristan, and Josiah Fellows.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
