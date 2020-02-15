Marlene Fay (Verbeck, Wirick) Gorman
February 6, 1933 - February 5, 2020
A celebration of Marlene’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the Harbor Baptist Church, Seventh and Broadway (P.O. Box 1316,) Winchester Bay, Oregon 97467. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making donations to the Alzheimer’s Association: alz.org.
Marlene Fay was born on Feb 6, 1933 in Silverton, Ore., the daughter of Louis and Faye Verbeck. Her older brother, Louis Jr. and later a younger brother, Richard rounded out the family. The young family relocated to Mill City in the 1930s where Marlene spent most of her childhood.
Then in Oct. of 1950, Marlene wed her high school sweetheart, Kirk Wirick. The two newlyweds moved to Southern Calif., where they began their married life and where their first two children, Susan and David, were born. Within a few years, they returned to Ore., and three more children, Joyce, Stephen and Ruth, joined the growing family.
Marlene was a true home maker who loved, nurtured and cared for her family. As the children grew older, she also worked outside of the home as a school media assistant and as a secretary. The family relocated several times throughout the years because of Kirk’s work as an Oregon State Policeman. They lived in Roseburg, Newport, Reedsport, and in the latter years of Kirk’s career, in La Grande. The family was very active in church wherever they moved, and Marlene enjoyed singing in the choir. Then in 1988, just two years into Kirk’s retirement, he suddenly passed away in Reedsport where they had recently moved.
Once again, Marlene returned to the workforce as a secretary, this time at the International Paper Mill in Gardener. It was there, just a few years later, that Marlene met the second love of her life, James (Jim) Gorman. She and Jim were married in September of 1992 and made their home in Coos Bay.
Marlene loved to go for walks, garden, read, travel and camp. She and Jim spent many happy years exploring different areas of the country in their motor home, and at one point, took a memorable cruise through the Panama Canal. One of Marlene’s favorite treats was the time she could spend with her children, grandchildren or holding one of her many great-grand-babies.
On Feb. 5, 2020, one day short of her 87th birthday, Marlene passed to be with her Lord Jesus. She is much loved and will be much missed! Those in her immediate family who have predeceased her are her parents, Louis Sr. and Faye Verbeck; her brothers, Louis Jr. and Richard Verbeck; her first husband, Kirk Wirick; her son, Stephen Wirick; and her step-daughter, Cassie Palmer. She is survived by her husband, James Gorman; children, Susan (husband, Brian) Polzel, David (wife, Lila) Wirick, Joyce (husband, Samuel) Plagmann, Ruth (husband, Robert) Mann; step-daughter, Suzie Gorman; daughter-in-law, Dee Davis; 16 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren.
