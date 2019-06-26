May 25, 1955 - June 8, 2019
Marla was born May 25, 1955 to Carrol and Joyce Brynteson formerly of Reedsport.
She married Larry Wiggins and graduated in Reedsport in 1972. She had her only child, Mia Marie in 1975. She was a waitress and bartender. She married her second husband, Tom Gerberg and enjoyed their marriage for more than 25 years. She cared for her handicap granddaughter, Sidney for many years. Marla died of diabetes, kidney and liver failure.
Marla is survived by her mother, Joyce Brynteson of Philomath; two sisters, Judy and Ray Reagor of Michigan City, Ind., and Kay Kent of Philomath; daughter, Mia Marie and spouse, Wendi Wiggins of Portland, seven grandchildren; and two stepgrandchildren.
She had a quick wit and was a wonderful person.
