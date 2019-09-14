April 15, 1958 - Aug. 20, 2019
Mark Topits passed away Aug. 20, 2019 from the aftermath of Acute Myeloid Leukemia diagnosed in 2008. His warm & bright smile, his kind heart & his fun loving nature, these are just a few of the many things that stay constant in our memory of him.
He was married to his best friend for 32 yrs & had two children. He was a Hiker, biker, wilderness explorer, basketball player, lover of gardens. Born in Pasadena, CA. he moved to Coos Bay, OR at five yrs old. He graduated from Marshfield in 1976. He attended college at EOU, UofO & OSU and earned a Bachelors Degree in Politics/Economics and Philosophy. He also earned a CAPS certification.
He finally found his dream career, being a Director of Maintenance for 48 retirement communities, which allowed him to fly often all across the US and Canada. Ingenious & creative thinker, he did many amazing projects.
He is survived by his wife Juni Topits; son, Zach; daughter, Gabbie; mother, Lyn; brothers, Keith, Ed Middlesworth, and Kirk; nephews, Wayne and Chase, along with many dear friends, cousins and past co-workers.
He was proceeded in death by father John Topits & nephew Jessy Topits & Henry Dog.
Forever in our hearts, he will be deeply missed. His adventurist nature once again goes before us, blazing the trail and lighting the way.
