Mark Stephens

June 30, 1953 - June 9, 2018
Mark was born June 30, 1953 in North Bend. He was the son of George Stephens and Bernice Stephens–Borglum. He died June 09, 2018, of natural causes, at his home in Eugene.
In 1972, Mark graduated from North Bend High School and then went on to receive a bachelors degree from the University of Oregon. Mark worked for many years as a community planner for the City of Roseburg. After he retired, Mark returned to live in Eugene and became a huge Duck fan, attending all home football and basketball games and all the track and field events.
Mark volunteered for many years for Habitat for Humanity due to his deep and lasting concern for affordable housing.
Mark is survived by his twin sister, Marcia Stephens Floyd and brother-in-law, Wayne Floyd of Salem; and nephews, Stephen Floyd of Buffalo, N.Y. and David Floyd and Emily Prince of Lynwood, Wash.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Doug and Ken Stephens.
Leave a loving comment on the online obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In