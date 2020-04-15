Mark R. Socia
February 13, 1992 - March 26, 2020
He was a loving and dedicated Father, Fiancé, Son, Brother, nephew, grandson, & uncle. Mark spent the entirety of his life in the Coos Bay area. He is leaving behind three children; a fiancé; mother; siblings; along with many nieces and nephews. His favorite things included being with his family, shooting guns, pretty much anything outside & being at work!
To plant a tree in memory of Mark Socia as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In