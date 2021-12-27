October 7, 1951 – December 10, 2021
Mark Eugene Prince, born October 7, 1951 in Orange County, California, passed away on December 10, 2021 in Coos Bay, Oregon. He is predeceased by his parents, Lois Frances Prince (née Williams) and Eugene “Gene” Prince; and by his brother, Joel Prince. He is survived by his sisters, Korrie Schubert, Susan Prince, Carol Johnson and Aimee Prince; his two children, Lauretta Prince and Matthew Prince; six grandchildren; and multiple cousins in California and Oregon.
Mark was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the US Navy as a radioman on the aircraft carrier USS Constellation (CV-64). A trained gunsmith, he was also a skilled machinist and a talented photographer and writer. He loved rock hounding, blues music, going to hockey games, telling raunchy jokes and admiring the female form. He will be remembered fondly by most who knew him and by all who loved him.
In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to make a donation in Mark's name with Blues Kids, a non-profit that supports programs for children learning and performing blues music. Donations can be made at their website at blueskids.com.
As Mark would say, "Keep a cool tool and don't let your meatloaf."
