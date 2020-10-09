August 3, 1963 – August 2, 2020
Mark Emerson Hampton, born August 3, 1963, in North Bend, Oregon to Charles and Doris (Bundy) Hampton, passed away on August 2, 2020 with his wife and children at his side.
Mark arrived just in time for lunch, as his mother was fond of saying, and shortly thereafter, picked up a fishing rod that he was rarely seen without over the next 56 years. Mark loved all things outdoors; fishing, hunting, bird and wave watching. It didn’t matter if he had a pole, gun, camera or just his thoughts and memories while enjoying God’s handiwork. But Mark’s most favorite pastime was spending time with his children and grandchildren. He often could be found just sitting amidst his kiddos listening to their stories and watching them play.
Mark was a man of few words and many talents; he wrote and shared some amazing stories, often with his own artwork included. He had a heart of a teacher and was very supportive of our youth. His door was open to anyone interested in learning more about the engineering field and many took advantage of the offer to shadow him, receiving hands-on education and usually lunch as well. This love of engineering, believing in our youth and making our communities a better place is what led Mark to give back to his community.
He was a baseball coach for many years, often in a leadership capacity with the North Bend Independent Baseball Program. As his children grew up, Mark turned his leadership talents to his chosen field of engineering. He was very involved with the SW Chapter of Professional Engineers of Oregon (PEO), eventually agreeing to join the executive team on the state level. Mark was the youngest president of PEO at the state level at the time he took office and the first to accept back-to-back terms in his position. Mark was also passionate about giving to the next generation and spent countless hours preparing and participating in Engineer’s Week and the PEO Scholarship Program.
Mark married the love of his life, Michele Johnson, August 15, 1987. He spent the week prior to their wedding at one of his most favorite camping spots, Miller Lake.
At Mark’s request, no services will be held. Instead, the family will hold a private ceremony at Miller Lake to honor Mark’s wishes. Mark leaves his bride of 32 years, Michele; and their three children, Joshua (Rachel), Jordan (Aaron) and Michael. Mark also leaves five grandchildren whom he loved very much, Hadley, Charles, Sabra, Grayson and David. Mark is survived by his parents, Charles and Doris; sisters, Debbie and Teri; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Dr. Douglas Crane, his staff at South West Internal Medicine, and Craig and Arla Ford for their wonderful care, support and prayers. Thank you as well to South Coast Hospice for your quick response allowing Mark to stay at home with his family surrounding him. This brought peace to all.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
