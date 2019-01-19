Try 1 month for 99¢
Marjorie Nadine Pitts

Pitts

Nov. 26, 1941 - Jan. 10, 2019

Marjorie Nadine Pitts passed away Jan. 10, 2019, at home in Chico, Calif.

She was born Nov. 26, 1941 in Hanford, Calif., to Lloyd and Phyllis Roberts. She was born and raised in Chico, Calif. She was a hairdresser and a bookkeeper. In 1984, she moved to Bandon. She was involved in many community projects. She lived with Locha in the Randolph Schoolhouse. She also worked for the Lions organization for many years.

She loved gardening, quilting, poetry, cooking, crafting and reading.

She is survived by her three grandsons, Joe, John and Christian Wood; her sister, Claire Maxwell; her stepdaughter, Simone Moore; her grandchildren, Elizabeth and Michael Hoover; and great-grandchildren Steven, Ayden, Bailey, Jordan Wood and Rebel Hadden.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Richard and Dwayne Wood; and her husbands, Locha Pitts III and Lloyd Wood.

She was a very dedicated grandmother, mother and wife. She will be greatly missed! There will be no services at her request.

Celebrate
the life of: Marjorie Nadine Pitts
