Feb. 28, 1929 – Jan. 23, 2019
Marjorie May Wyatt Zumwalt Hoffman, peacefully passed away at 11 a.m., Jan. 23, at the Coquille Valley Hospital after unforeseen medical difficulties, and did not respond well to treatment. Many of her closest family members were nearby when she passed. She will be dearly missed by all.
Marjorie was born Feb. 28, 1929 in the little town of Fairview, Montana. She spent her school years there in Fairview with the exception of about three months in Portland, where her Mom and Dad had come to work in the shipyards in the latter part of World War II. In 1946, she graduated high school. She was a top student and second in line for the school scholarship, which was awarded to her as the other girl did not want to go on to college. After spending one term at Montana State University, she decided to come to Oregon because she had been so impressed by the beauty of Oregon. She started heading to the University Of Oregon and started school there in the fall of 1947. She was very fortunate to find a job at the employment office, and she later transferred to the employment office on the University Of Oregon campus, which provided the needed income to continue her education. She graduated with a major in Spanish and a minor in business education. After several offers at much larger schools, she chose a job in Myrtle Point as a high school business teacher in 1951.
In 1954, she was married to Chester Zumwalt. She then taught at Coquille for a year or so, and she took time off of teaching to raise their two adopted children, Sue Anne and Eric. She went back to teaching at Myrtle Point High School in 1973. She sadly lost her husband Chester in the fall of 1975 to a heart attack. She was introduced to Dale Hoffman in the early months of 1979. Romance bloomed again and her and Dale were married Sept. 14, 1979, and a very happy marriage it was! She then continued to teach until 1984 and retired. She was a top-notch teacher who was beloved by all of her students. Many of whom have excellent careers in the business field today.
Now she could do the things that she loved, gardening and raising flowers. In 1989, she sold her place in town and she moved to her property on Weekly Creek Road with her husband, Dale. Marj and Dale built a beautiful home, with garage and out buildings. They planted an orchard with many varieties of apples, and developed a large garden space. Inside of which, grew many vegetables and fruits that they would then can & freeze. Much of this produce was distributed among family. They also developed a Dahlia garden with many-many varieties. She absolutely loved to make beautiful bouquets! She made many bouquets that were given to the church and friends around the area.
Donations can be made in her memory to the Broadbent Community Church, The Gideon’s International. A scholarship is planned to be announced in Myrtle Point High School in honor of her name. Cards can be sent to 451 O’Connell Street Room #212 North Bend, Oregon 97459, or to Eric Zumwalt at 63648 Andrews Rd. Coos Bay, Oregon 97420.
She survived by her husband of almost forty years, Dale; her children, Sue Anne and Eric Zumwalt; step-children, Tim, Susan, and Jon; 14 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren soon to be twenty.
The family would appreciate cards or messages of condolence only. Please, no flowers or plants as there will be no formal service at her request. However, there will be a short memorial service for immediate family only at a later date. She will be greatly missed by, her husband Dale and her children and step-children, and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many friends, and other family members.
