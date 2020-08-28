Marjorie "Margie" Maxine Bracelin

June 17, 1922 – August 21, 2020
At her request, no services will be held for Marjorie “Margie” Bracelin, 98, of North Bend. Private inurnment, next to her husband Larry, will be held at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay.
Margie was born June 17, 1922 in a farm house in Forest Grove, Oregon, to Leslie and Elma Dey. She grew up and went to school in Myrtle Point, Oregon, until she met the love of her life, Larry Bracelin. They were married January 21, 1940 and had three children, which they were extremely proud of. She was a homemaker and enjoyed oil painting, scrapbooking and took pride in her country home that Larry and she built. They traveled extensively and ended up buying a park model at Western Way, Tucson, Arizona, for many years being snow birds until Larry passed away in April, 1996. Margie loved Arizona and did continue to travel in the winter months to Tucson. Several years later, she became acquainted with Cecil Evatt who also had lost his spouse and were great travel companions. They traveled all over the East Coast enjoying the beautiful country we live in.
She lived a very fulfilling life until her death at age of 98 from pneumonia (not related to Covid-19) however the Covid-19 pandemic did have a definite decline in her health. She lived the last 9 years at Inland Point assisted living in North Bend with her constant companion, her cat Zoey. It was a wonderful place to live and the staff was so very kind to her and made her feel special.
Margie is survived by her children, Leroy Bracelin (Joanie), Dianne Yeager, Gail Bracelin; grandchildren, Tracie Skinner, Gary Bracelin, Chuck Bracelin, Kevin Yeager, Julie YeagerWalker, Corrie Peach, and Chris Peach; twelve great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and her devoted cat, Zoey.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Larry Bracelin; husband/companion, Cecil Evatt; sister, Barbara Emerson and son-in-law, Irvin “Spook” Yeager.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
