February 20, 1928 – May 16, 2021
A memorial service for Marjorie Lucille Shull, 93, of Myrtle Point, will be held at the Myrtle Point Baptist Church, 1856 Stover Lane, Myrtle Point, Oregon Saturday June 5, 2021 at 12 noon with Pastor Larry Hebebrand officiating. Private burial is at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay.
Marjorie Lucille McMahon Shull born February 20, 1928 in Red Cloud, Nebraska to Herman and Nancy Eldred passed away May 16, 2021 with her family members by her side.
Marjorie was a wonderful and caring mother of four children, Jerry D. McMahon, Judy J. McPherson, Sherry L. Muncy and Randy J. McMahon. She also cherished and loved dearly her numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marjorie was a school teacher from 1945 – 1948, grades 1st through 8th in Webster County, Nebraska. She also worked for the North Bend School District as an Elementary School Librarian for 12 years and retired from the Myrtle Point School District Payroll office on January 31, 1994.
Marjorie L. McMahon Shull is preceded in death by both of her parents and three siblings; first husband, Robert C. McMahon; her oldest son, Jerry D. McMahon; and her second husband, Oliver Shull.
Her wish was for any donations be made to the Myrtle Point Baptist Church for Gideon Bibles.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
