Aug. 28, 1927 – Sept. 27, 2018
A memorial service for Marjorie Ann Wood, 91, of Coos Bay, will be held at a later date in Atoka, Okla., where she will be buried next to her beloved husband, David Wood.
Marjorie Ann was born Aug. 28, 1927, in Bentley, Okla., to Colonel and Stella Carroll. She passed away Sept. 27, 2018, at Almost Home Foster Care where she had lived for the past 4 months. Those 4 months she was cared for skillfully and compassionately by the staff of Almost Home.
Marjorie spent her early years growing up in the Bentley area with her brothers, Burley, Charles and Ben. She met and married the love of her life, David Wood, Nov. 30, 1944. Their son, David was born in Talahini, Okla., in 1946, and their daughter, Carolyn was born in Toledo, Ore., in 1950.
She moved to Oregon in 2001 to be closer to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She spent many years volunteering for Coos Bay Food Bank at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Coos Bay. She was a quilter with the quilters at Faith Lutheran Church in North Bend helping make quilts that were distributed all over the United States. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting and sewing and she excelled at all.
Marjorie is survived by her children, David and Norma Wood, and Carolyn and Dick Shellhamer; grandchildren, Mark and Kristin Wood, Sarah and Gary Prince, Craig and Darian Bouska, and David Bouska; step-grandchildren, Sam and Chrissy Shellhamer and Joni Shellhamer; great-grandchildren, Carson, Cassidy, Chloe, and Kellen Wood, Jordyn and Kenzie Prince,Kiersten, Morgan, Laikyn, and Cobin Bouska, and David and Brayden Bouska; step-great-grandchildren, Brogan and Hagen; and great-great-grandchildren, Bowen and Charles Bouska, and Peyton Shellhamer; her brother, Charles; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her brothers, Burley and Ben.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
