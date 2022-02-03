December 17, 1928 – January 24, 2022
Marjorie Ann Simmons, 93, of Coos Bay passed away on January 24, 2022. She was born December 17, 1928 to Walter and Eva Judkins Laatsch in Mobridge, South Dakota.
As a child her family moved to Snoqualmie, Washington where she graduated from Mount Si High School. In 1946 she married Cleo T. Simmons, a marriage that lasted 67 years until his death on February 8, 2014. In 1952 they, along with children, Michael and Maureen, moved to Coos County where children, Marcia and Mitchell were born. When SWOCC was established in 1961 she saw an opportunity to achieve her goal of earning a college degree and becoming a teacher. While working at The Hub to help pay for tuition, she completed an associate degree and then enrolled at Southern Oregon College where she earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees. She was hired in 1966 by North Bend High School where she taught English and Mythology until her retirement in 1987. In retirement she enjoyed travel, gardening, volunteering at the Coos Bay Public Library and assisting with spay/neuter clinics.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleo; her parents; and sisters, Carol and Judy. She is survived by children, Michael (Lori) of Whidbey Island, WA, Maureen Reasor (Nat) of Lynchburg, VA, Marcia Isenberg (Michael) of Eugene, OR, and Mitchell of Coos Bay. Also surviving are grandchildren, Malina, Wes, Cyndi and Craig; great grandchildren, Porter, Brandon and Tegan; and her ‘double cousin’, Mary Ellen Rein.
At her request there will be no services. The family suggests remembrances in her name be made to the Coos Bay Public Library or an animal welfare organization of your choice.
Rest in Peace, Mom, and I trust you’ll let me know if this contains any grammatical errors.
