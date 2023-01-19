Marjorie Ann Coffman

July 10, 1929 – January 14, 2023
Marjorie “Margie” Ann Coffman, of North Bend, was born in Los Angeles, California on a nice summer day on July 10, 1929 and died on January 14, 2023 at her home in North Bend at the age of 93.
Margie attended North Bend High School and went on to Willamette University and Oregon State University where she had membership in Phi Kappa Phi National Scholastic Honor Society. Membership represented the highest campus honor for outstanding scholastic achievement. After graduating, she began teaching elementary school at Roosevelt Elementary in North Bend and later volunteered for the SMART reading program. She belonged to the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Good Sam camping group.
Margie married Claude Oliver Coffman on November 26, 1948 and they spent 75 years camping, hunting, fishing, building houses and working on rentals. They were called on two missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, one in Bandon and the other at Martin’s Cove, Wyoming. Margie was also a young women’s and a relief society leader for her church.
Margie enjoyed many hobbies including spinning, knitting, quilting, sewing, pottery and ceramics, as well as working with leather.
Margie will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Claude O. Coffman, of North Bend; son, Douglas Coffman of North Bend; son, Curt Coffman and his wife, Connie of Lakeside; daughter, Sherry Trapp and her husband, Eric of North Bend; two nieces; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
