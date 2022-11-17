August 13, 1924 – November 4, 2022
A memorial service for Marion Martha Jansen, 98, of Coos Bay, will be held at 11 am, Thursday, December 8, 2022 at St. Monica Catholic Church, 357 South 6th Street, Coos Bay with Father Rick LeFaivre, presiding. A reception will be held following the service and all are welcome to attend. Private interment will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Marion was born August 13, 1924 in Marshfield, Oregon to Martha Kathryn (Thomsen) Franson and John Henry Franson. She passed away November 4, 2022 peacefully with family by her side.
Marion grew up in Coos Bay, attended Coos Bay schools and graduated from Marshfield High School. She was an independent young woman and after completing a secretarial course worked in a variety of positions in the Coos Bay area. She met her husband, Ralph Nicholas Jansen while he was stationed at the Navy base in North Bend, Oregon during WWII. They married October 21, 1945. They built a home on family property located on Ross Inlet Road and raised eight children. Other than a short time in Wisconsin in the early part of their marriage, their life was spent in Coos Bay.
She was a member of St. Monica Church since 1946 and remained an active participant in several capacities until her health prevented further attendance. She had many, many friends; rarely did she go anywhere without running into someone she knew. Family was of great importance to Marion and as the matriarch she kept family traditions alive. A family gathering and birthday celebration was held every August and brought family and friends from out of town and out of state together. This much anticipated event was enjoyed by all and will continue to be a tradition in memory of Marion.
She was a talented seamstress, crocheter, knitter, embroiderer, and calligrapher as well as an adventuresome cook. Marion enjoyed playing cards and was a member of a monthly card club for over 60 years. She had a wonderful laugh and a great sense of humor. No matter the situation Marion could see the bright side.
Marion worked in several offices around Coos Bay including Bedingfield Law Office, Southwestern Oregon College, HGE, and Coos Curry Council of Governments. Marion was an avid traveler and took many road trips as well as a trip to Italy with the St Monica Choir.
Marion is survived by her sister, Myrtle Lawrence of Granite Bay, California; sons, Nick and wife, Joyce of Coos Bay, Steve and wife, Sandy of North Bend, Bill of Oregon City, and Rob and wife, Louetta of Coos Bay; daughters, Joyce Noble and husband, Tom of Lakewood, Colorado, Joan McDermott of Coquille, Katie Gregor and husband, John of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Carly Jansen and partner, John Gozalka of Coos Bay; grandchildren, Lisa Otton and husband, George of Coos Bay, Amye Brunelle and husband, Dan of Happy Valley, Brad Jansen and wife, Lindsay of Spokane, Washington, Marty Jansen of Milwaukee, Oregon, Jennie Jansen and partner, Katie McMillen of Coos Bay, Emilee Jergensen and husband, Eric of Vancouver, Washington, Bre Tardy and husband, Jordan of Salem, Oregon, Jessica Gowey and husband, Mike of Lakewood, Colorado, Jocelyn Parson and husband, Collin of Lakewood, Colorado, Jaime McDermott of Coos Bay, Michael McDermott and partner, Teala of North Bend, Charlie Gregor, Riley Gregor, Annie Gregor, and Kelly Gregor of Fairbanks, Alaska; 15 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Marion was preceded in death by her parents, John Henry and Martha Franson and husband, Ralph Jansen.
Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In