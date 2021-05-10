The Friends and Members of Congregation Mayim Shalom are saddened to announce that our long-time fellow congregant, Marilyn Safier, passed away on February 28, 2021. She had recently been hospitalized and contracted COVID. She was then taken to Roseburg for medical treatment where she died.
Marilyn was born and raised in Los Angeles, along with her older brother, Howard. She attended UCLA and earned her bachelor’s degree in Med-tech (which was the field she worked in for many years in southern California). She loved reading, watching movies, and crocheting.
Marilyn came to our area many years ago to live near Maria Wartnik, her lifelong friend since 7th grade. She also leaves behind a sister-in-law, niece, nephew, grand-nephews, and her beloved cat, Cookie.
We send condolences to her family and friends and to all of the Mayim Shalom Community. We will miss her perky spirit and catchy laughter. We will pray for her journey home.
A memorial service will be announced in the near future when it is possible to gather again.
Zichrona livrakha, may her memory always be a blessing.
