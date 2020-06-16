June 8, 1944 – June 7, 2020
There will be a remembrance of life planned for later this year. For more info please contact Richard Thornhill.
Marilyn Lorraine Young was born June 8, 1944 to William Smyers and Darlene Beem in Eureka, California. She passed away at 12:50 a.m. on June 7, 2020 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center in Springfield, Oregon, just 24 hours before her 76th birthday.
Marilyn married Lawrence “Buck” Young on February 13, 1981. They were together for 39 wonderful years.
Marilyn obtained an AA degree from SWOCC. She loved nature and camping and just being outside. She loved animals of all kinds especially dogs and horses. She worked retail until she retired.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Lawrence (Buck); four children, Jackie Fender, Virgil Hayes, Richard Thornhill, Steve Dalton; and 11 grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of Andreason’s Cremation & Burial Service, 541-485-6659.
