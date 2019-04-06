Marie Nichols

1924-2019
Marie (Michel) Nichols passed away March 14, 2019 two months before her 95th birthday. She worked at Security Bank in Myrtle Point prior to marriage and starting a family. In later years she worked at the Myrtle Point Herald.
During her years in Myrtle Point, she volunteered with numerous organizations and she was a member of St. James Lutheran Church. She loved spending time with friends, playing bridge and pinochle, golfing and taking trips. Just after her 80th birthday, she decided to move to Eugene to be near her family. While she made many new friends, she always valued her friends from high school days as well as those who continued to live in Myrtle Point.
Born in Bismarck, N.D., she traveled with her family by train to Myrtle Point, when she was 3 years old. She started school in Arago, but the family soon moved to Lee Valley where she lived and attended school until she entered Myrtle Point High School. A 1941 graduate of MPHS, she was always very proud of Myrtle Point and would tell anyone she encountered!
Her husband, Ben Nichols preceded her in death along with her parents, Ann and Hugo Michel; her sister, Ardella; and her brother, Melvin.
She leaves two daughters, Brenda and Richard Down, and Janet Grove; grandchildren, Darci and Brian Stuller, Derek and Christy Down, and Shane and Kyle Grove; and great-grandchildren, Cole and Mason Stuller, and Grady and Maggie Kik-Down. She was very proud of her family!
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at St. James Lutheran Church in Myrtle Point.
Because of the wonderful care she received from Sacred Heart Hospice, the family suggests contributions (in lieu of flowers) to them at 677 E. 12th Ave., Eugene, OR 97401. We also want to thank the amazing caregivers at Acorn Cottage, Quail Park, Eugene, Oregon for their loving care of our mother.
