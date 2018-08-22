Nov. 27,1946 – Aug. 10, 2018
A celebration of Life will be held for Marie Edna Haynes Humphrey from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 25, at Dave’s Pizza, 740 Koos Bay Blvd in Coos Bay.
Marie was born Nov. 27, 1946 in Edmonton Alberta, Canada and passed away Aug. 10, 2018, at OHSU in Portland from a sever stroke. Marie went through two adoptions as a child, the last being with Thomas Cooper and Lillian Haynes of Greenacres. Marie arrived at the Coos Bay train station November 27, 1950, on her fourth birthday. She was very active in the Greenacres Grange while growing up; she attended school in Greenacres and Coos Bay, graduating from Marshfield High, Class of 1965 .
Marie worked at GTE as a telephone operator and then administrative assistant, retiring in March 1999 with 30 years of service. While working at GTE, Marie met her husband, Steve Humphrey. Steve and Marie were married June 13, 1970 and celebrated their 48th anniversary this past June. She loved to garden, spending hours taking care of her flowers. She read many mystery books and watched mysteries on TV trying to figure out who the bad person was before the end of the book or show. She also enjoyed watching Seattle Mariners baseball.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Cooper and Lillian Haynes; and nephews, Kris Sherman and Tucker Sherman.
She is survived by her husband, Steve; her brother, Clint Haynes and wife, Sallie; niece, Stephanie Ouellette and husband, Chris; great-niece, Pepper; and nephew, Joe Sherman and his daughter, Hallie.
