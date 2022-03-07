Marianne Dublisky

June 6, 1937 – February 8, 2022

Marianne Dublisky was a caring mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She left this world on February 8, 2022 at age 84 in Redmond, Oregon. She was born to Emil and Caroline Becker on June 6, 1937.

Marianne pursued many activities and eventually met her husband, Ernest Dublisky. Together they had 2 children, David and Melinda. Marianne loved spending her time helping others and volunteered her time to many different events. She was a creative artist.

Marianne is survived by her son, David and his wife, LaQuetta; her grandkids, Christopher and Gabriel; and great grandkids, Hailey, Remington, and Marley.

